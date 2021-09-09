New funding to help West Virginians facing housing instability

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin announced funding from the American rescue plan to support West Virginians who are facing housing instability.

The money is part of the NeighborWorks Housing Stability Counseling Program, which supports individuals experiencing homelessness and individuals facing housing instability, such as eviction, default, foreclosure or loss of income.

Senator Manchin said of the support, “During the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an increase of West Virginians facing housing instability or experiencing homelessness due to economic uncertainty and job loss. The American Rescue Plan continues to serve as a lifeline for West Virginians by assisting those who have been forced to choose between putting food on the table and keeping a roof over their family’s head.”

However he is still saying to pause a bill that would add $332 billion for the housing trust fund and housing affordability.

