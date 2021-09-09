Advertisement

New funding to help West Virginians facing housing instability

Over $77 thousand is headed to community-works in West Virginia
** FILE ** A realtor's sign is seen on the lawn of a foreclosed home in Egg Harbor Township,...
** FILE ** A realtor's sign is seen on the lawn of a foreclosed home in Egg Harbor Township, N.J. in this March 15, 2008 file photo. House Democrats plan adding $300 billion of government insurance for new loans to help borrowers get out of mortgages they can't afford to a Senate bill that admittedly falls short in heading off tens of thousands of looming foreclosures. (AP Photo/Mel Evans, file)(Mel Evans | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin announced funding from the American rescue plan to support West Virginians who are facing housing instability.

The money is part of the NeighborWorks Housing Stability Counseling Program, which supports individuals experiencing homelessness and individuals facing housing instability, such as eviction, default, foreclosure or loss of income.

Senator Manchin said of the support, “During the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an increase of West Virginians facing housing instability or experiencing homelessness due to economic uncertainty and job loss. The American Rescue Plan continues to serve as a lifeline for West Virginians by assisting those who have been forced to choose between putting food on the table and keeping a roof over their family’s head.”

However he is still saying to pause a bill that would add $332 billion for the housing trust fund and housing affordability.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy praised for action at Elkins gas station.
Deputy praised for action at Elkins gas station
Lane Pipeline Construction's 2014 Polaris RZR
Doddridge County construction company offering $1k reward for helping find stolen ATV
Wilsonburg fire
Harrison County structure fire
Facebook post denotes some classes are canceled at a Lewis County school.
Some Jane Lew Elementary classes canceled for second straight day due to sub shortage
Mother and daughter Brenda Curry and Wanda McClung, both from Kanawha County, were reported...
Missing women found; one did not survive

Latest News

New testing sites will utilize a no-cost self-swab test
CVS expanding its covid testing in West Virginia
Biden comments on Manchin's no vote
President Biden thinks Senator Manchin will vote “yes” to $3.5 trillion infrastructure bill
School
WVEA President voices concerns at West Virginia BOE meeting
Deputy praised for action at Elkins gas station.
Deputy praised for action at Elkins gas station