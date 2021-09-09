North Marion High school students recognized by Secretary of State Mac Warner

FARMINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Students at North Marion High School got a special visit from Secretary of State Mac Warner.

Warner was visiting the school as a reward for the students there exercising their patriotic duties better than anyone else in the state.

North Marion High School has 100% voter registration, and because of that they were given the The Jennings Randolph award.

School officials say that North Marion is 1 of fewer than 10 high school in the state to secure a 100% rate of eligible voters.

