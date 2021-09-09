Advertisement

President Biden thinks Senator Manchin will vote “yes” to $3.5 trillion infrastructure bill

Biden: “He’s always been with me”
Biden comments on Manchin's no vote
Biden comments on Manchin's no vote(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - President Joe Biden is holding out hope that U.S. Senator Joe Manchin might come around on the $3.5 trillion infrastructure bill.

Yesterday, the second most powerful Democrat, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she wasn’t happy with Manchin’s decision.

During the West Virginia Business Summit on September 1, Manchin asked his colleagues to “hit the pause button” on voting in favor of the bill.

In order for it to pass in reconciliation, Democrats all need to vote yes. Instead of needing 60 votes, a reconciliation bill only needs a simple majority in the Senate.

The President still thinks that may happen. Speaking about Senator Manchin, he told reporters outside The White House, “You know at the end he’s always been there. He’s always been with me. I think we can work something out, and I look forward to speaking with him.”

During the September 1st summit, Manchin said there are more urgent priorities facing the nation right now and he wants to wait to see how things play out.

Committees have a September 15 deadline to have their legislation ready for the Budget Committee to assemble the reconciliation package.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother and daughter Brenda Curry and Wanda McClung, both from Kanawha County, were reported...
Missing women found; one did not survive
159 new cases and two new deaths
Harrison County man among latest state virus deaths
Two people were killed in a head-on collision in Russellville Wednesday evening.
Man killed after truck strikes tree, state police say
A team of U.S. Army Central medical Soldiers quickly adapted to assist an Afghan evacuee mother...
Lewis County doctor helps deliver baby while serving overseas
Lane Pipeline Construction's 2014 Polaris RZR
Doddridge County construction company offering $1k reward for helping find stolen ATV

Latest News

New testing sites will utilize a no-cost self-swab test
CVS expanding its covid testing in West Virginia
School
WVEA President voices concerns at West Virginia BOE meeting
Deputy praised for action at Elkins gas station.
Deputy praised for action at Elkins gas station
governor grant
Morgantown Police Department aims to keep roads safe through a grant provided by the governor