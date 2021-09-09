President Biden thinks Senator Manchin will vote “yes” to $3.5 trillion infrastructure bill

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - President Joe Biden is holding out hope that U.S. Senator Joe Manchin might come around on the $3.5 trillion infrastructure bill.

Yesterday, the second most powerful Democrat, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she wasn’t happy with Manchin’s decision.

During the West Virginia Business Summit on September 1, Manchin asked his colleagues to “hit the pause button” on voting in favor of the bill.

In order for it to pass in reconciliation, Democrats all need to vote yes. Instead of needing 60 votes, a reconciliation bill only needs a simple majority in the Senate.

The President still thinks that may happen. Speaking about Senator Manchin, he told reporters outside The White House, “You know at the end he’s always been there. He’s always been with me. I think we can work something out, and I look forward to speaking with him.”

During the September 1st summit, Manchin said there are more urgent priorities facing the nation right now and he wants to wait to see how things play out.

Committees have a September 15 deadline to have their legislation ready for the Budget Committee to assemble the reconciliation package.

