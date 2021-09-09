Advertisement

Turnover battle key to improvement for Mountaineers

Lost battle to Maryland 4-0
By Julia Westerman
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 12:13 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - After last weekend’s loss to the Maryland Terrapins, a few things are clear for the Mountaineers.

The turnover battle is the most obvious area needing improvement; the Mountaineers committed four turnovers on Saturday, all recovered by Maryland.

Offensive coordinator Gerad Parker believes a key to success against Long Island - and the rest of the season - will be controlling turnovers.

