West Virginia city approves $750 for vaccinated workers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Officials in West Virginia’s largest city has approved giving $750 to all city workers in Charleston who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The City Council approved the move Tuesday night, giving a $250 boost to Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin’s original $500 proposal.

The city will use American Rescue Plan funding for either a cash payment or a $750 health savings account contribution to eligible employees. Elected officials don’t qualify for the program.

Workers must have at least two doses of either Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the city said in a statement, City employees have until Oct. 31 to submit vaccination cards to participate in the program.

Kanawha County, which includes Charleston, has 1,900 active coronavirus cases, more than double from two weeks before.

