WVEA President voices concerns at West Virginia BOE meeting

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Board of Education had quite a few concerns voiced regarding the rise in COVID-19 cases at their September meeting.

President of the West Virginia Education Association, Dale Lee was one of them.

“It’s increasing. We knew this was going to happen and what I’m asking is that we look at the map,” he told the board.

Last year the color categories on the DHHR COVID-19 map determined whether or not students were in school or remote learning.

Lee suggested a different approach for this year. He felt that when counties were in the red or orange schools should require a mask mandate. Lee said he felt more comfortable taking this extra precaution in hopes of keeping students in school all year.

No decisions regarding this were made at the meeting. However, the board acknowledged their concerns.

