Betsy Lynn Lancaster Moran

DONALD G. FORD FUNERAL HOME – GRAFTON, WV Albert Lee Moore, 82, of Grafton, West Virginia, passed away peacefully at his residence on Tuesday, September 7, 2021. He was born in Richwood, West Virginia on October 9, 1938, the eldest son of the late Albert E. and Ruby Mae (Hurst) Moore. Albert worked as a Mason in the union for 20 years and then as a Carpenter for Grafton Homes for 18 years until his retirement in 1986. He was married to his beloved wife, Deanne Maxine (Kisner) Moore, for 38 years until her death in 1998. Albert is survived by three sons: William Joe Moore and wife Melissa, Edward Lee Moore and wife Lisa, and Rockford Shane Moore and companion Jennifer; four brothers: Ole Mykel Moore and wife Carolyn, Gary Wayne Moore and wife Jean, Terry Lynn Moore and wife Lamai, and Alan Dale Moore and wife Patty; one sister: Cheryl Ann Griffith and husband Mike; eight grandchildren: Lindsay Moore and fiancé Michael, Cody Moore and wife Taylor, Tyler Moore and wife Laura, Camey Moore and companion Thomas, Jacob Higgins, Caden Moore, Levi Moore, and Hunter Moore; three great grandchildren: Harper Stonestreet, Makenzie Foster, and Andee Ewing; brother-in-law and best friend Harry Cathell, and many other extended family members. In addition to his wife and parents, Albert is preceded in death by one brother, Charles Neal Moore and one sister, Clara Mae Moore. Albert was a Baptist by faith and was a very loving and caring man. He loved to tell stories of his life past and always had a welcoming smile for anyone who crossed his path. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Grafton. The family will receive friends at the Donald G. Ford Funeral Home in Grafton on Wednesday, September 15th from 6:00 -8:00 p.m. and from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral hour on Thursday. Funeral services will be conducted at the funeral home on Thursday, September 16, 2021 with Pastor Joe West officiating. Interment will follow at the Harmony Grove Cemetery in Grafton. Online Condolences: www.donaldgfordfuneralhome.com

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.