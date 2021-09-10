Betsy Lynn Lancaster Moran, 59, of Grafton, WV met Jesus on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at the United Hospital Center following a brief illness. She was born in Clarksburg on February 26, 1962, a daughter of Francis W. and Phyllis J. Dodd Lancaster who reside in Grafton. Betsy married her best friend of 40 years, Ronald C. “Ronnie” Moran Jr. on September 12, 1980. Also surviving are three daughters, Danielle Moore and husband Andrew of Grafton, Sabreena Weaver and husband Justin of Grafton, and Raven Carmichael of Morgantown; nine grandchildren, Kayleigh, Ella, Bria, MaryJane, Lylah, Jolie, Carter, Eli, and Dayah; one brother, Scott Lancaster and wife Elizabeth of Kerens, WV; one sister, Jill Boyles and husband Mark of Fairmont; her mother-in-law, Patsy Rogers and husband Dean of Fairmont; one brother-in-law, Brent Moran of wife Jennifer of Grafton; two sisters-in-law, Stephanie Floyd and husband Elmer of Aurora, WV and Kimberlee McDougal and husband Mark of Grafton; several nieces and nephews; and many close friends. She is preceded in death by one sister, Kim Hooper; and her father-in-law, Ronald C. Moran Sr. Betsy was a 1980 graduate of Grafton High School and a member of Linn Chapel Church. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, canning, cooking, photography, was very artistic, and loved going to the beach. Betsy loved her grandchildren dearly and spent a lot of time with them. They would go swimming, have sleepovers, feed Betsy’s deer, play games, make crafts, bake, and even go on golfcart rides with all nine of them at one time. She was a woman of true faith, a wonderful wife and a loving mother who raised three beautiful girls. Betsy woke up every morning with the biggest smile on her face. She will be missed every second of every day. In keeping with her wishes, Betsy will be cremated. Expression of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

