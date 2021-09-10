COVID-19 patients begin to fill hospitals again; health officials working to keep beds available

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Healthcare workers are expressing their concerns again over hospitalizations as they are seeing it increase.

“We’re starting the day here at UHC with 60 cases, more than half the ICU is filled with covid (patients) and half of those on ventilators. We’re monitoring our bed capacity very closely. We see our emergency rooms remain full,” Dr. Mark Povroznik, the chief quality officer and vice president of infection control explained.

With this surge, he says West Virginia has a long way to go.

“The state is the fastest growing in new covid infections in the country.”

The results of this are being seen in real time.

Dr. Mark Povroznik of UHC showcases the last 31 days of covid hospitalizations. (Dr. Povroznik)

Dr. Povroznik created this graphic showing what is being seen in UHC alone. Everything marked in blue counts for the ones unvaccinated. This was created just three days ago and he says now deaths have gone from 7 to 13. With 100% of them being unvaccinated.

“That is only one snapshot for one hospital in one community,” he said.

As for the rest of the state, similar results are being seen.

During the governor’s briefing on Friday, General Jim Hoyer shared that a West Virginian under the age of 30 requested their immediate assistance to get to and ICU bed, but due to the limited availability across the state, they died of covid before ever making it to the hospital.

“That individual was actually also a foster parent for three young children,” Hoyer said.

This being one reason why health officials are stressing the importance of getting vaccinated as the peak of this surge has yet to come.

“The volume of covid cases has certainly made its mark even more so than the first wave back in January,” Dr. Povroznik said.

Health officials are also encouraging anyone who isn’t vaccinated to get any questions answered about the vaccines by those you trust or healthcare workers in your area.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.