David Michael Knight, 73, of Fairmont, WV, passed away on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at home surrounded by his loving family. David was born on January 16, 1948, in Grafton to the late Lawrence and Margaret Knight. He bravely served our country in the U.S. Army. David worked at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center for the engineering and laundry departments. He was a talented carpenter and plumber and was happily married to Marjorie Catherine Heflin Knight for 49 years. Together they shared two children. David was a member of the Masonic Lodge of Fairmont. With his excellent craftsmanship, he made the crosses at the Fairmont Baptist Temple. He had a giving soul, often donating to East Park School’s BASH bag program, Baptist Temple Preschool, and would use his gardening passion to donate home-canned goods and vegetables from his own garden to the Soup Opera. He was known there as “The Pepper Man”. David loved his dogs and cats, and he was a friend to everyone he knew. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, and grandfather. David is reunited in heaven with his parents, his brother Joseph Knight, his grandson Joseph Knight, and his nephews Michael Knight, Bradley and Douglas Heflin, and Kenneth Brumage. Along with his wife Marjorie, David is survived by his son Michael Wayne Knight and his wife Kristy of South Carolina, and his daughter Julie Mapel and her husband Michael of Fairmont. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Zachary, Klarissa, and Georgia Knight, and Abigail, Mackenzie, and Katheryn Mapel. A private graveside service will be held for David at the WV National Veteran’s Cemetery at a later date. His family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center for their care and love. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the East Park Elementary School BASH Bag Program at 1025 Fairfax St., Fairmont, WV 26554. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.carpenterandford.com

