Gov. Justice: Biden vaccine mandate ‘is wrong’

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice on Friday made it abundantly clear he does not support Pres. Joe Biden’s sweeping vaccination initiative.

Biden on Thursday ordered sweeping new federal vaccine requirements for as many as 100 million Americans, including requiring shots at businesses with more than 100 employees.

“I absolutely think that that is wrong,” Justice said. “I am absolutely not in support of doing that in any way in the state of West Virginia.”

Justice wasn’t sure how many West Virginians the effort would impact, but said he doesn’t think it will go into effect.

He said he believes the announcement is an attempt by the Biden administration to “change the news cycle,” and draw attention away from Afghanistan.

In response to a question about Republican lawmakers attempting to make vaccine mandates illegal, Justice said he would not support such legislation.

“I truly believe it is not government’s place to tell private businesses what they can do,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.