Haller commits to Fairmont State softball

SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Junior pitcher Delaney Haller announced her commitment to Fairmont State University Wednesday night.

Haller was named a Class AA first-team all-state player after the 2021 season. The Cougars made it to the regional round of the playoffs and went undefeated in the regular season.

Haller will graduate from Lincoln in 2023 and will join Fairmont State that fall.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.