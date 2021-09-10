Advertisement

Haller commits to Fairmont State softball

Lincoln pitcher will join the Falcons’ Class of 2027
Delaney Haller
Delaney Haller(WDTV)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 12:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Junior pitcher Delaney Haller announced her commitment to Fairmont State University Wednesday night.

Haller was named a Class AA first-team all-state player after the 2021 season. The Cougars made it to the regional round of the playoffs and went undefeated in the regular season.

Haller will graduate from Lincoln in 2023 and will join Fairmont State that fall.

