Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | September 10, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This morning, we saw fog in some locations, partly due to clear skies and last night’s rain. Other than that, it was an okay morning. The calm conditions are from a high-pressure system pushing towards WV. This afternoon, expect temperatures to be a few degrees below-average, in the mid-70s. A few clouds will push in during the afternoon, but we still expect partly sunny skies. Heading into tonight, temperatures dip back down into the low-50s, so it will be a cool night. Skies will be mostly clear, with only a few clouds passing. Barring light fog in some valleys, nothing eventful should happen. Overall, today will be an average fall-like day. Tomorrow afternoon, skies will be mostly clear, so expect plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will be within seasonable range, in the upper-70s to low-80s. Winds will be light and coming from the south. Overall, tomorrow will be a beautiful day. On Sunday, temperatures rise into the warm mid-80s. Skies will be partly cloudy, as a front lingers to the north of us, but we’ll still see sunshine at times. In short, it will feel more like August than September. The first half of next week sees similar, summer-like conditions, as the high-pressure system moves east, allowing temperatures to stay in the mid-80s and above. Skies will be partly sunny, and we mostly stay dry. By the latter half of next week, a cold front finally brings a chance for rain showers into WV, along with clouds and more seasonable temperatures. In short, today and the weekend will be fantastic, with sunny skies and summer-like weather by the end of the weekend and into next week.

Today: This afternoon, expect partly to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be seasonably cool, in the mid-70s, a few degrees below-average. Winds will be light, so temperatures won’t feel too bad. Overall, a nice way to end the work week. High: 74.

Tonight: Skies will be mostly clear, with only a few stray clouds passing through. Barring patchy fog in some valleys, we don’t expect anything serious. Temperatures will be on the cool side, in the low-50s. Overall, a chilly but nice night. Low: 52.

Tomorrow: Temperatures will be within range for early-September, in the upper-70s to low-80s. Skies will be clear, with only a few clouds in the area. Winds will be light and coming from the south. Overall, expect a gorgeous day. High: 77.

Sunday: Temperatures will be above-average, in the low-to-mid-80s, and they may feel slightly warmer. Skies will be mostly clear, although we will see more clouds coming from the north. In short, it will feel more like a late-summer day than what we normally see in Fall. High: 83.

