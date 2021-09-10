Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | September 10, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Friday Everyone!!! I don’t know about you, but I’ve been looking forward to this day. And what a beautiful day to end the week. Temperatures this morning were nice and chilly, into the higher 40′s to low 50′s for most. Then we had a nice gradual warm-up to the mid 70′s. Yesterday’s brief showers were also the last that we’ll see till probably next Wednesday or Thursday. That looks like the next best chance of seeing significant precipitation into our area. Until then, high pressure will take control of our area, and the trend will continue to be mostly sunny days, but also warming each day can be expected. This week’s precipitation helped to improve the minor drought situation in our area. But we’ll be watching closely how this prolonged period ahead of us will impact those drought numbers. We could possibly see some of our counties go back into minimal drought status. Have a great weekend everyone!!!

Tonight: Mostly clear: Low: 51

Saturday: Partly cloudy: High 81

Sunday: Partly cloudy: High 87

Monday: Mosty sunny: High 87

