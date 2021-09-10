Advertisement

Leo Monnie Snider Henline

Sep. 10, 2021
Leo Monnie Snider Henline, 105, of Verona, VA, (and previously of Lewis County), passed away in the comfort of her home on Monday, September 6, 2021.

She was born in Gilmer County on November 9, 1915, a daughter of the late Aubra Allman Snider and Bessie Alltop Snider. In addition to her parents, Leo was preceded in death by four siblings: Lillian Zickafoose, Clifford Snider, Jake Snider, and Mike Snider; and one nephew, Donald Zickefoose.

Forever cherishing their memories of Leo’s hardworking nature are several nieces and nephews. She grew up on a 100-acre farm where she learned the values of hard work and continued them throughout her life. Leo was a member of Broad Run Baptist Church in Jane Lew, but for the last seven years, she lived with her niece, Mary Lou Nestor and husband, Buddy, in Virginia. She cherished her time with them and was grateful for all their assistance. When she left the family farm to move to Jane Lew, Leo worked at the Jane Lew Glass Factory until her retirement. She was always looking for ways to help others in any way possible. Although she never had children of her own, Leo was a wonderful aunt and loved her family dearly.

Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday, September 12, 2021. Graveside Services will be held at Green Lawn Memorial Park located at 410 Limestone Run Rd. in Clarksburg at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 13, 2021, with Evangelist Steve Snider officiating. Interment will follow.

We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Leo Monnie Snider Henline. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

