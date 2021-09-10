Local politicians attend anti-vaccine requirement rally in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A meeting on vaccine requirements and mask mandates was held in Bridgeport Thursday night.

A group of hundreds comprised of health care workers and more who oppose the recent WVU Medicine requirements gathered at Brickside Bar and Grill to voice their displeasure. Multiple West Virginia delegates and a senator also came out to hear from their constituents.

The meeting had been planned prior the recent federal mandates announced by President Biden earlier in the day.

5 News talked to attendees and most said that these recent requirements will hurt the state more than it will help.

Further action is imminent in the coming weeks as many of these requirements have fall deadlines. Stick with 5 News as we continue to update you on this ongoing issue.

