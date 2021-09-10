Advertisement

Marion County Kindergarten class closed due to COVID-19 outbreak

Kindergarten closed due to Covid-19
By Angela Salvatore and WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 2:39 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Thursday afternoon Marion County Schools made an announcement on their Facebook page about a Covid-19 outbreak at one of their elementary schools.

Marion County Schools along with the Marion County Health Department have decided to temporarily close one of the classes at East Dale Elementary School until September 13.

Classes were canceled after 5 people in the class tested positive for Covid-19.

Students are expected to return back to school in person on September 14.

Anyone impacted by this outbreak has been contacted by Marion County Schools.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

64 people indicted by Harrison County Grandy Jury for Sept. term
Deputy praised for action at Elkins gas station.
Deputy praised for action at Elkins gas station
West Virginia city approves $750 for vaccinated workers
School
WVEA President voices concerns at West Virginia BOE meeting
A bicyclist has been critically injured after being hit by vehicle in Walton County Thursday...
At least 1 hospitalized after I-79 crash

Latest News

Tucker co masks
Tucker County Schools add new COVID-19 protocalls
WV Politicians react to new mandates
Local politicians attend anti-vaccine requirement rally in Bridgeport
WV Politicians react to new mandates
WV Delegates React to Biden's Announcements
Biden unleashes new strategies to battle pandemic