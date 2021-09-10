Marion County Kindergarten class closed due to COVID-19 outbreak

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Thursday afternoon Marion County Schools made an announcement on their Facebook page about a Covid-19 outbreak at one of their elementary schools.

Marion County Schools along with the Marion County Health Department have decided to temporarily close one of the classes at East Dale Elementary School until September 13.

Classes were canceled after 5 people in the class tested positive for Covid-19.

Students are expected to return back to school in person on September 14.

Anyone impacted by this outbreak has been contacted by Marion County Schools.

