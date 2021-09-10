Mary Grace Llaneza, 96, of Charlotte, NC, formerly of Clarksburg passed away peacefully on September 8, 2021. She was born on August 16, 1925, to the late Joseph and Constance “Costa” Folio Gorgonio in Clarksburg West Virginia. She was married on October 12, 1948, to Albert Raymond “Lug” Llaneza for 45 years until his passing in 1993. Mrs. Llaneza is survived by three sons, Joseph Llaneza and wife Michele of Ft. Mill SC, Thomas Llaneza and wife Gina of Florence, SC, and Mark Llaneza and wife Katrina of Houston, TX. Mrs. Llaneza had six wonderful grandchildren, Constance Llaneza Stevens and husband Rod, Joseph Llaneza and wife Heather, Frank Llaneza and wife Keiran, David Llaneza and wife Whitney, Parker Llaneza, and Luke Llaneza. She also had 11 beautiful great grandchildren, Ryan Stevens, Kelsey Stevens, Joseph “Joey” Llaneza III, Genevieve Llaneza, Reilly Jane Llaneza, Charlotte Llaneza, Sinclaire Llaneza, Albert Llaneza, Ann Michael, Evie Llaneza, and Miller Llaneza. Also surviving are sister-in-law, Kay Gorgonio and nieces, Saundra Madia and Susan Shaffer, as well as many other nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by her only brother, Sam Gorgonio. Grace Llaneza was a graduate of Washington Irving High School. She had the privilege of being a stay at home mom and home maker for her entire married life. She was an active member of The Immaculate Conception Church for 45 years where she served in several volunteer capacities. Grace was a supporter of St. Mary’s Grade School, and Notre Dame High School, where all her sons were Graduated. She served occasionally as a teacher aid during, and after the time that her boys were enrolled, and worked occasionally in the school cafeteria staff for several years. She was also a member of St. Matthews Catholic Church in Charlotte, North Carolina for the last seven years. Grace or “Gracie” as many of her family and friends called her, had a humble, compassionate, and serving spirit that was known by all who met her. She was committed to her God and her Catholic faith and was an encourager in conversation to all she spoke to. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice and Palliative Care, Charlotte Region-Uptown, 7845 Little Avenue, Charlotte North Carolina, 28210. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, on Wednesday September 15th from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. There will be a prayer vigil at 7:30 p.m. to conclude the visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 126 East Pike Street, Clarksburg, on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. with Father Casey Mahone as celebrant. Interment will follow in the Holy Cross Cemetery. Due to COVID, The Llaneza family has requested all who plan to attend to wear protective face coverings or CDC approved masks. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

