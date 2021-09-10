Advertisement

Medina Spirit trainer Baffert charged by New York Racing, scheduled for hearing

In this Monday July 12, 2021 file photo, horse trainer Bob Baffert leaves federal court in the...
In this Monday July 12, 2021 file photo, horse trainer Bob Baffert leaves federal court in the Brooklyn borough of New York. The New York Racing Association has charged Bob Baffert with detrimental conduct and scheduled a hearing for the two-time Triple Crown-winning trainer to respond to those allegations.(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Racing Association has charged Bob Baffert with detrimental conduct and scheduled a hearing for the two-time Triple Crown-winning trainer to respond to those allegations.

NYRA suspended Baffert in May after Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit failed a postrace drug test.

A New York federal judge nullified the suspension in July on the grounds that NYRA acted unconstitutionally by failing to let him adequately respond.

Brooklyn Judge Carol Bagley Amon at the time said a prompt post-suspension hearing where Baffert could refute the charges was required to meet constitutional muster.

NYRA scheduled Baffert’s video hearing to begin Sept. 27.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

64 people indicted by Harrison County Grandy Jury for Sept. term
Deputy praised for action at Elkins gas station.
Deputy praised for action at Elkins gas station
6 Do it for Babydog Round 2 winners is north-central West Virginia.
6 Do it for Babydog Round 2 winners in north-central West Virginia
West Virginia city approves $750 for vaccinated workers
A bicyclist has been critically injured after being hit by vehicle in Walton County Thursday...
At least 1 hospitalized after I-79 crash

Latest News

FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, file photo, a Big 12 Conference logo is displayed on a...
Big 12 welcomes BYU, UCF, Cincinnati and Houston
A man pulls a cart down a mostly deserted Bourbon Street in the French Quarter as the early...
New Orleans gets some Ida relief, but rural pain will linger
Unspecified health concerns have halted U.S.-bound flights of Afghan evacuees from two key...
Afghan evacuee flights to US from 2 countries halted
White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients: “If a workplace refuses to follow the...
Business fines 'quite significant' if vaccine standard not followed, White House advisor says
The ruling could potentially save app developers billions of dollars that could encourage them...
Judge loosens Apple’s grip on app store in Epic Games decision