Peoples Bank Player of the Week: Tucker County’s Dominick Mullenax

HAMBLETON, W.Va (WDTV) - Tucker County junior Dominick Mullenax is the Peoples Bank Player of the Week.

Mullenax plays on both sides of the ball, but especially excelled on defense last Friday against Tygarts Valley.

Though it wasn’t his first time tipping the ball, it was his first time tipping it into his own hands for a pick six.

Mullenax was key to Tucker County’s 16-14 win.

