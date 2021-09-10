Advertisement

Peoples Bank Player of the Week: Tucker County’s Dominick Mullenax

Lineman had a pick six, sack and fumble recovery
By Julia Westerman
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMBLETON, W.Va (WDTV) - Tucker County junior Dominick Mullenax is the Peoples Bank Player of the Week.

Mullenax plays on both sides of the ball, but especially excelled on defense last Friday against Tygarts Valley.

Though it wasn’t his first time tipping the ball, it was his first time tipping it into his own hands for a pick six.

Mullenax was key to Tucker County’s 16-14 win.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy praised for action at Elkins gas station.
Deputy praised for action at Elkins gas station
64 people indicted by Harrison County Grandy Jury for Sept. term
Lane Pipeline Construction's 2014 Polaris RZR
Doddridge County construction company offering $1k reward for helping find stolen ATV
Wilsonburg fire
Harrison County structure fire
West Virginia city approves $750 for vaccinated workers

Latest News

WVU women's soccer
No. 18 Mountaineers fight to a draw with No. 24 Georgetown
High school volleyball
East Fairmont dominates Cougar tri-match
High school football
Elkins-Lewis County named Opioid Abuse Prevention Game of the Week
WVU men's soccer
McCormick named USC Men’s Division I Player of the Week