Advertisement

St. Joseph’s Hospital halts elective surgeries, other services due to patient surge

St. Joseph's Hospital in Buckhannon
St. Joseph's Hospital in Buckhannon(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 4:33 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - A local hospital is making sweeping temporary changes to keep beds available, including halting elective surgeries.

Saint Joseph’s Hospital just moved to the Crisis Level of Code Triage according to an announcement made by hospital president Skip Gjolberg on the hospital’s Facebook page.

“The rapid increase in COVID in Upshur County is severely straining our hospital’s resources,” said Gjolberg.

He says the hospital is facing staff shortages, and that at least 50 percent of the hospital’s patients are testing positive for COVID or having COVID-like symptoms.

In addition to pausing elective surgeries, which started Sept. 9, the hospital’s PromptCare Walk-in Clinic has been closed to make room for emergency patients since Aug. 25. The hospital’s Café Pallotti will also be closed to the outside public.

“With this surge expected to continue for the next few weeks, things are only going to become more challenging,” said Gjolberg.

“We urge our community to help us by not coming to the emergency room unless absolutely necessary, to utilize telephone or video visits with their providers and most importantly, get vaccinated,” he added.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

64 people indicted by Harrison County Grandy Jury for Sept. term
Deputy praised for action at Elkins gas station.
Deputy praised for action at Elkins gas station
West Virginia city approves $750 for vaccinated workers
6 Do it for Babydog Round 2 winners is north-central West Virginia.
6 Do it for Babydog Round 2 winners in north-central West Virginia
A bicyclist has been critically injured after being hit by vehicle in Walton County Thursday...
At least 1 hospitalized after I-79 crash

Latest News

Marion County Kindergarten class closed due to COVID-19 outbreak
Tucker co masks
Tucker County Schools add new COVID-19 protocalls
WV Politicians react to new mandates
Local politicians attend anti-vaccine requirement rally in Bridgeport
WV Politicians react to new mandates
WV Delegates React to Biden's Announcements