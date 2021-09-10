St. Joseph’s Hospital halts elective surgeries, other services due to patient surge

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - A local hospital is making sweeping temporary changes to keep beds available, including halting elective surgeries.

Saint Joseph’s Hospital just moved to the Crisis Level of Code Triage according to an announcement made by hospital president Skip Gjolberg on the hospital’s Facebook page.

“The rapid increase in COVID in Upshur County is severely straining our hospital’s resources,” said Gjolberg.

He says the hospital is facing staff shortages, and that at least 50 percent of the hospital’s patients are testing positive for COVID or having COVID-like symptoms.

In addition to pausing elective surgeries, which started Sept. 9, the hospital’s PromptCare Walk-in Clinic has been closed to make room for emergency patients since Aug. 25. The hospital’s Café Pallotti will also be closed to the outside public.

“With this surge expected to continue for the next few weeks, things are only going to become more challenging,” said Gjolberg.

“We urge our community to help us by not coming to the emergency room unless absolutely necessary, to utilize telephone or video visits with their providers and most importantly, get vaccinated,” he added.

