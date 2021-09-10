Advertisement

Three-year WV Turnpike E-ZPass deal ending for 2022

A few hundred thousand bought the three-year-deal. That deal will end in 2022.
Sep. 10, 2021
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Those who took advantage of the deal three years ago on West Virginia’s E-ZPass will need to renew for the 2022 year.

Jeff Miller, executive director of the West Virginia Parkways Authority, said this will affect the few hundred thousand customers who got the three-year plan.

“The changes aren’t really changes at all. It is the system that was implemented in 2019 when the single-fee program was rolled out,” Miller said.

Legislation for the E-ZPass went into affect in 2019, and thousands enrolled in their initial three-year, $25 deal.

“The three year initial offering of twenty-five dollars expires January 1st, 2022,” Miller said.

Buying an E-ZPass will now only be on a yearly basis.

“People already enrolled in the three year have the option to automatically renew,” Miller said.

The turnpike also offered $25 yearly passes after the initial three-year-deal. In 2022, the $25 plan will go up to $26.25 if a purchased 12-month plan begins the month a new pass is bought.

“The way the payment schedule was passed and implemented in 2018 was it had very incremental increases and that was every three years. It was a five percent percent increase in the plan.”

Miller said even with the increase the plan is still a deal.

“It pays for itself on just two trips, and for those people that don’t want it to renew, they can pause their account and renew at any time,” Miller said.

Officials with the West Virginia Parkways Authority said in the next few months people who already have a pass will receive a reminder to renew.

