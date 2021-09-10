Advertisement

Tucker County Schools add new COVID-19 protocalls

New mask mandate in Tucker County Schools.
Tucker co masks
Tucker co masks(WDTV)
By Angela Salvatore and WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 2:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARSONS W.Va (WDTV) - On Thursday, Tucker County Schools released updated COVID-19 guidelines on their Facebook page.

In the post the school says they will be implementing a mandatory mask mandate effective on Friday, September 10 for all staff and students regardless of vaccination status.

The school said that they started classes this week with 16 cases and 51 people in quarantine, which as of Thursday afternoon sky rocketed to 21 cases and 79 quarantines.

The mask mandate will remain in effect until at least September 20 when the Board of Education will vote to move the mandate or extend it.

