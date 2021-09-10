Advertisement

WV COVID-19 hospitalizations reach record high

State data shows 818 people are being treated at state hospitals, matching the highest total since the pandemic began.
WV Coronavirus
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The number of West Virginians hospitalized with COVID-19 reached a record level, health officials said Friday.

The number of West Virginians in ICUs is also at an all-time record mark of 252, as is the number of people on ventilators at 152.

“We’ve reached that level of hospital bed capacity, taken up by people infected with COVID-19, about 100 days quicker than we did during our last surge in December 2020,” State Coronavirus Czar Dr. Clay Marsh said. “We know that about 85% of our hospitalized patients are not vaccinated, 90% of our ICU patients are not vaccinated, and 91-93% of our people on ventilators are not vaccinated.”

Marsh said about six people were dying from the virus each week in late July. More than 60 deaths have already been reported this week.

“We’re going to continue to lose people in this surge and it brings a level of sadness over all of us,” Gov. Jim Justice said.

Officials report more than 24,500 active cases in the state, an increase of about 2,300 in the past two days.

The County Alert System map now shows that 43 of the state’s 55 counties are now in the highest-risk Red category. Another eight counties are one step below in the Orange category.

