WVU expands indoor mask requirement to all indoor campus spaces

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University announced Friday masks will be required at all indoor campus spaces.

The new rule applies to everyone, regardless of vaccination status.

It goes into effect Monday and will run through at least Oct. 6, the university said.

WVU says positive cases remain at “manageable levels,” but cited “the recent significant increase of COVID-19 cases in West Virginia, including the increasing instances of hospitalization across the state” as the impetus for the change.

WVU says the change does not include areas of Milan Puskar Stadium (i.e., restrooms, suites, press box) at this time.

