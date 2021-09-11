Advertisement

5 Sports’ Interview with Grafton Band Director Chris Rucker

Grafton’s band is ready to go this year
By Casey Kay
Sep. 11, 2021
GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - 5 Sports traveled over to Grafton for this week’s High School football pregame show.

5 Sports’ Casey Kay interview Grafton band director Chris Rucker about what this year holds for the band and they effort they have put in so far.

Rucker’s passion for the kids he teaches is undeniable.

