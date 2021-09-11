Advertisement

5th Quarter: Week 3 Highlights

Action from the area’s games
week 3 highlights
week 3 highlights(wdtv)
By Julia Westerman and Casey Kay
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 1:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - All the action from week three is below. Find your team and take a look at the highlights from North Central West Virginia!

LINCOLN AT GRAFTON

BUCKHANNON-UPSHUR AT PHILIP BARBOUR

JOHN MARSHALL AT PRESTON

NORTH MARION AT FAIRMONT SENIOR

ELKINS AT LEWIS COUNTY

BRIDGEPORT AT LIBERTY

TYLER CONSOLIDATED AT SOUTH HARRISON

UNIVERSITY AT BROOKE

RCB AT GREENBRIER EAST

WAHAMA AT RITCHIE COUNTY

GILMER COUNTY AT WIRT COUNTY

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Jim Justice holds a press conference Monday updating the status of the COVID-19 pandemic...
Gov. Justice: Biden vaccine mandate ‘is wrong’
6 Do it for Babydog Round 2 winners is north-central West Virginia.
6 Do it for Babydog Round 2 winners in north-central West Virginia
Marion County Kindergarten class closed due to COVID-19 outbreak
A few hundred thousand bought the three-year-deal. That deal will end in 2022.
Three-year WV Turnpike E-ZPass deal ending for 2022
WV Coronavirus
WV COVID-19 hospitalizations reach record high

Latest News

pregame show 2
5 Sports’ Interview with Grafton Band Director Chris Rucker
pregame 1 week 3
WDTV 5 Sports’ Pregame Show at Grafton High School
Delaney Haller
Haller commits to Fairmont State softball
WVU men's soccer
WVU men’s soccer maintaining mindset heading into contest with Ohio State