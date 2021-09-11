Joseph Williams’ Evening Forecast | September 11, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This afternoon was a great way to start the weekend, with highs in the low-80s and mostly sunny skies. The nice weather comes from a high-pressure system moving east of NCWV. Tonight, skies will remain mostly clear. Temperatures will be in the low-60s, with little fog. Overall, tonight will be great. Tomorrow afternoon, temperatures jump up into the mid-80s, thanks to warmer air flowing into NCWV. Skies will be mostly clear, but we will see a few clouds pushing in from the north. We won’t see any rain, however. Overall, tomorrow will be a good day to go outside and enjoy the nice weather. Monday will be warmer still, as temperatures push into the mid-80s. Skies will be partly sunny, with clouds coming from a front north of us. We still don’t expect any rain on Monday. Overall, it will be a calm start to the workweek. Temperatures will continue rising throughout the week, eventually reaching the upper-80s by Wednesday, and feeling like the low-90s at times. We also won’t see any rain during the first half of the week. This is great for going outside but could affect drought conditions, so we’ll be watching that carefully. After Wednesday, we see more isolated showers and storms, due to warm temperatures and moisture, so we will see rain chances towards the latter half of the week. Temperatures will drop to more seasonable levels by the end of the week as well. In short, tomorrow and the next few days will feel more like summer than fall, with a chance of rain towards the latter half of the week.

Tonight: Another nice night, with only a few clouds pushing into WV. We might see some patchy valley fog, but don’t expect it to be thick. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the warm low-60s. Overall, not a bad night. Low: 63.

Tomorrow: Temperatures climb to above-average levels, reaching into the mid-80s in some areas. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny, with clouds coming from the north. In short, not a bad afternoon. Definitely go outside if you can. High: 87.

Monday: Skies will be partly sunny, with clouds coming from a system staying to the north of us. No rain is expected. Temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper80s, feeling more like the upper-80s to low-90s. In short, a good start to the workweek, just seasonably warm. High: 88.

Tuesday: Slightly warmer temperatures, with highs in the mid-to-upper-80s and feeling more like the upper-80s, so make sure to take a bottle of water with you. Other than that, nothing eventful will happen, with partly sunny skies expected, so we will see some sunshine. High: 88.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.