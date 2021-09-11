Advertisement

Local Eagle Scout memorializes 9/11 at his project dedication

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - About two years ago Brady Hosaflook started planning his Eagle Scout project to give back to the community.

He worked with a team of people to create flag drop off boxes for Bridgeport. He felt this would ensure more American flags were disposed of properly.

All that work came together during his project ceremony and 9/11 memorial service at the Veterans Memorial in Bridgeport.

Hosaflook’s father, Jason was the speaker at the event. He didn’t just spotlight the horrors of 9/11. He shared the bigger picture and result of the tragic day, people coming together.

Hosaflook said he was glad to create a place for people to take their old flags as many don’t know how to retire them.

“I thought it would be a lot easier and a lot more convenient to have a drop box for people to take them to. They can drop their flags off. Then we can come and collect them and retire them ourselves,” he said.

There were three different boxes in Bridgeport the Veterans Memorial, the city building and American Legion Post 68.

Hosaflook added people were able to bring their old flags to one of their drop off boxes anytime.

