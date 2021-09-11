Three vehicle accident in Nutter Fort

NUTTER FORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Harrison County 911 officials say there was a transport to United Hospital Center after a three vehicle accident.

First responders were called to the crash at 8:42 p.m. Friday night.

As of this time, injuries were unknown other than the one transport to UHC.

Anmoore Fire Department, Harrison County EMS, Nutter Fort Fire Department, Nutter Fort and Stonewood Police Department responded to the scene.

The incident is still under investigation. Stick with 5News as this story develops.

