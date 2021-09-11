Advertisement

Three vehicle accident in Nutter Fort

The accident happened on South Bypass Road
Three vehicle accident sends one person to UHC
Three vehicle accident sends one person to UHC
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 10:38 PM EDT
NUTTER FORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Harrison County 911 officials say there was a transport to United Hospital Center after a three vehicle accident.

First responders were called to the crash at 8:42 p.m. Friday night.

As of this time, injuries were unknown other than the one transport to UHC.

Anmoore Fire Department, Harrison County EMS, Nutter Fort Fire Department, Nutter Fort and Stonewood Police Department responded to the scene.

The incident is still under investigation. Stick with 5News as this story develops.

