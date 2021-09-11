WDTV 5 Sports’ Pregame Show at Grafton High School
This Week’s High School Pregame Show is sponsored by Toothman Ford
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 1:19 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Julia Westerman and Casey Kay were at Grafton today for the 5 Sports’ Pregame Show, sponsored by Toothman Ford.
The ladies interview Grafton Principal Lori Shumaker to learn about the history of McKinney field and Grafton High School.
5 Sports will head to Bridgeport next Friday for the High School Football Pregame Show.
