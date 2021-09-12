The complete West Virginia Football game day experience returns

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Football takes to Milan Puskar Stadium for their first home game of the 2021 season.

Mountaineer fans could not have been more excited to get back to the typical college game day experience.

Tailgates, food, games and overall WVU pride surrounded the stadium this morning as early at 7am when the lots opened, these fans lost a year of fun and they are more than ready to make up for it.

