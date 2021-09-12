Advertisement

The complete West Virginia Football game day experience returns

Fans tailgating the best way they know how
By Casey Kay
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Football takes to Milan Puskar Stadium for their first home game of the 2021 season.

Mountaineer fans could not have been more excited to get back to the typical college game day experience.

Tailgates, food, games and overall WVU pride surrounded the stadium this morning as early at 7am when the lots opened, these fans lost a year of fun and they are more than ready to make up for it.

