WVU football with the old-fashioned beat down over LIU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU entered Milan Puskar Stadium ready to dominate its first home game of the season.

The Mountaineers got it rolling early on their first kick return with Winston Wright Jr. running it back 90 yards for the first score of the game.

Momentum only continued from there, the Gold and Blue racked up five touchdowns and one field goal to end the first half 38-0.

Backup QB Garrett Greene rounded out his two touchdowns in the second half. Greene led the team in rushing with 14 carries for 98 yards.

West Virginia is back on the field next Saturday at home against Virginia Tech at 12pm.

