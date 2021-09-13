2021 Leaf Peeper Festival Canceled
Another event in our area is canceled
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 2:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVIS, W.Va (WDTV) - Another even in North Central West Virginia has been canceled this year.
On Friday in a Facebook post The Alpine Festival Board decided to cancel this years Leaf Peepers Festival in Davis due to a rise in Covid-19 cases.
They added that they hope to hold the event as planned next year from September 23-25.
