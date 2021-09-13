Advertisement

2021 Leaf Peeper Festival Canceled

Another event in our area is canceled
Cooler air pushes into the FOX19 NOW viewing area for an extended stay.
Cooler air pushes into the FOX19 NOW viewing area for an extended stay.(Pixabay)
By Angela Salvatore and WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 2:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVIS, W.Va (WDTV) - Another even in North Central West Virginia has been canceled this year.

On Friday in a Facebook post The Alpine Festival Board decided to cancel this years Leaf Peepers Festival in Davis due to a rise in Covid-19 cases.

They added that they hope to hold the event as planned next year from September 23-25.

Leaf Peep
Leaf Peep(WDTV)

