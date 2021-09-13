Advertisement

‘A bunch of those will die’: WV COVID hospitalizations hit all-time high

Justice reported 852 hospitalizations, 267 people in the ICU and 164 on ventilators -- all pandemic highs.
Gov. Jim Justice holds a press conference Monday updating the status of the COVID-19 pandemic...
Gov. Jim Justice holds a press conference Monday updating the status of the COVID-19 pandemic and the state's response to an increase of reported cases.(Gov. Justice Office)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice on Monday continued his crusade to increase the number of West Virginians getting the COVID-19 vaccine, as the state set a new record for virus hospitalizations.

Justice reported 852 hospitalizations, 267 people in the ICU and 164 on ventilators -- all pandemic highs. Those numbers during the first week of July were 52, 17 and six respectively.

“A bunch of those will die,” Justice said.

There are more than 27,000 active cases, according to state data.

All but eight counties are in the red on the state COVID-19 map.

Despite urging vaccinations, Justice reiterated his opposition to mandating them.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
Gov. Jim Justice holds a press conference Monday updating the status of the COVID-19 pandemic...
Gov. Justice: Biden vaccine mandate ‘is wrong’
Three vehicle accident sends one person to UHC
Three vehicle accident in Nutter Fort
WV Coronavirus
WV COVID-19 hospitalizations reach record high
FILE - This frame grab from video shows al-Qaida's leader Ayman al-Zawahri at an unknown...
Al-Qaida chief appears in video marking 9/11 anniversary

Latest News

Burger King Employee
Burger King Hiring
City of Tyler flushes fire hydrants
Davis and Elkins planned water outage
Cooler air pushes into the FOX19 NOW viewing area for an extended stay.
2021 Leaf Peeper Festival Canceled
Fire destroys Summit Park garage, damages mobile home