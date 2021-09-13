Burger King Hiring
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Burger King is hiring 60 new jobs in our area across it’s ten local restaurants.
They are holding job fairs on September 14th from nine a.m. to nine p.m. at their locations and, no appointment is necessary.
You can go to any of their locations listed below.
170 Barnett Run Rd, Bridgeport
293 North Locust St, Buckhannon
600 Emily Dr, Clarksburg
698 Oakmound Dr, Clarksburg
729 Beverly Pike, Elkins
808 Fairmont Ave, Fairmont
2363 White Hall Blvd, Fairmont
340 Patteson Dr, Morgantown
2 Lawless Rd, Morgantown
103 Staunton Dr, Weston
For more information contact Cindy McLaughlin at 404-936-8219 or cmclaughlin@alliedglobalmarketing.com.
