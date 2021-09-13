Burger King Hiring

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Burger King is hiring 60 new jobs in our area across it’s ten local restaurants.

They are holding job fairs on September 14th from nine a.m. to nine p.m. at their locations and, no appointment is necessary.

You can go to any of their locations listed below.

170 Barnett Run Rd, Bridgeport

293 North Locust St, Buckhannon

600 Emily Dr, Clarksburg

698 Oakmound Dr, Clarksburg

729 Beverly Pike, Elkins

808 Fairmont Ave, Fairmont

2363 White Hall Blvd, Fairmont

340 Patteson Dr, Morgantown

2 Lawless Rd, Morgantown

103 Staunton Dr, Weston

For more information contact Cindy McLaughlin at 404-936-8219 or cmclaughlin@alliedglobalmarketing.com.

