Davis and Elkins planned water outage

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A planned water outage is set to take place Monday evening in Elkins.

The Cities water system employees will be replacing fire hydrants on the Davis and Elkins campus starting at 8:00 Pm near Halliehurst and Gribble Hall.

Those living in on Patricia Avenue, Grandview Avenue, Spruce Street, Sycamore Street, and Harpertown Road may experience low water pressure during repairs.

There is no word on how long the repairs will take.

