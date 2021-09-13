Advertisement

Davis and Elkins planned water outage

Planned water outage in Elkins Monday night
City of Tyler flushes fire hydrants
City of Tyler flushes fire hydrants
By Angela Salvatore and WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 3:13 AM EDT
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A planned water outage is set to take place Monday evening in Elkins.

The Cities water system employees will be replacing fire hydrants on the Davis and Elkins campus starting at 8:00 Pm near Halliehurst and Gribble Hall.

Those living in on Patricia Avenue, Grandview Avenue, Spruce Street, Sycamore Street, and Harpertown Road may experience low water pressure during repairs.

There is no word on how long the repairs will take.

