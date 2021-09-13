Advertisement

On Eagles’ Wings Therapeutic Horsemanship holds open house event

Horses at On Eagles' Wings.
Horses at On Eagles' Wings.(Madeline Edwards)
By Madeline Edwards
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Casey Conaway had been the Director of Development at On Eagles’ Wings Therapeutic Horsemanship for about a year now.

On Eagles’ Wings Therapeutic Horsemanship, a non-profit organization that works to build relationships between horses and people with disabilities.

“We don’t use language that refers to the horses as a tool. We refer to them as our partners because they are sentinel beings and have incredible value all on their own,” Conaway explained.

Conaway had her career background in nursing, but wanted to try something new.

“I was particularly interested in finding a natural outdoor way of helping people. Life’s path led me in such a way that therapeutic horsemanship was a natural fit for me,” she said

She said that her own connection with horses encouraged her to help others find that love as well.

They held their Jamboree Open House to bring families out to see the horses and learn about their services.

Conaway said that they have 13 full size horses and three miniature horses at their location for people to work with.

