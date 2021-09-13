Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | September 13, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This morning was nice, with mostly clear skies, little fog, and temperatures in the mid-60s. The nice weather comes as a high-pressure system lingers east of NCWV, bringing warm air into the area. This afternoon will be similar to, if not warmer than, yesterday, with highs in the mid-to-upper-80s. Skies will be mostly sunny, with only a few clouds coming from a front north of the area. Winds will be light, with no rain expected. Tonight, a few more clouds push in, leading to partly cloudy skies. Barring patchy fog, nothing is expected in the area. Temperatures will be in the warm mid-60s. In short, today will be a summer-like day. Tomorrow will be just as nice, with highs in the mid-80s, although it might feel hotter. We might see a few more clouds in the area, but we still expect plenty of sunshine at times. We’ll also stay dry tomorrow. Overall, tomorrow will be a good day to enjoy the nice weather. The nice weather ends on Wednesday, as a cold front pushes into NCWV during the afternoon hours. This means scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours, so don’t be surprised if you see some rain at times. Thereafter, expect on-again, off-again rain chances through the latter half of the week, with partly cloudy skies to follow. Barring thunderstorms, however, most areas won’t see much rain, if any at all, at less than 0.5 inches. It’s not until next week that rain chances go away. Through the latter half of the week, temperatures will be in the low-80s, so the warm weather continues. Overall, the first half of this week will feel more like summer than fall, with rain chances throughout the latter half of the week.

Today: It’s a beautiful afternoon, with highs in the mid-to-upper-80s and mostly sunny skies. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be a few degrees above-average, in the mid-80s. Overall, a good start to the workweek. High: 86.

Tonight: Clouds push in from the north, leading to partly cloudy skies tonight. Winds will be light, and while we might see patchy fog in some valleys, we shouldn’t expect much. Temperatures will be warm, in the low-60s. Overall, another beautiful night. Low: 65.

Tuesday: Skies will be partly to mostly sunny, so expect plenty of sunshine throughout the day. Barring an isolated afternoon shower, we should stay dry. Temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper-80s, feeling slightly hotter. In short, it will feel like another summer day. Make sure to stay hydrated as you enjoy the nice weather. High: 86.

Wednesday: The day will be a bit gray, with partly to mostly cloudy skies. We also see a chance for scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening hours, so we will see some rain at times. Most areas won’t see much rain, however. Temperatures will be in the mid-80s. In short, you may want an umbrella for the day. High: 84.

