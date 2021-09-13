Advertisement

Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | September 12, 2021

Sunny, warm and dry!
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 12:06 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Sunday Everyone!! It was another amazing day out there, just a little warmer than Saturday and also breezier. Morning lows got down to 63 and afternoon lows topped out at 82 in Clarksburg. Both were a bit higher than average for this time of year. Tomorrow and Tuesday will both be mostly sunny days, but much warmer. Expect afternoon highs to be in the upper 80′s, well above average for this time of year. Then on Wednesday, the persistent weather pattern that we’ve been under since the end of last week will end, well at least for a day. A moderate cold front will be heading our way and should be bringing us showers and thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening. Some of these thunderstorms could be strong and bring some gusty winds and heavy downpours. After that, we go back to a warm trend with isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms most of the days into the weekend.

Tonight: Partly cloudy: Low: 66

Monday: Partly cloudy: High 87

Tuesday: Partly cloudy: High 88

Wednesday: Afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms: High 82

