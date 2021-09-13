Advertisement

Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | September 13, 2021

Sunny, warm and dry!
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Monday Everyone!! Well, our milder temperatures are gone and through next week, expect to mostly stay above average. Today was just the first day of these warmer temperatures, but tomorrow we’re expecting to be the hottest out of the stretch, into the high 80′s with some of in our southwestern counties reaching 90. Tomorrow will also be the last of the drier days for a while. On Wednesday that chance of showers and thunderstorms increases substantially as a cold front moves into our area. The biggest threat from these storms will be in the afternoon and evening. A marginal threat for severe weather has been issued for Wednesday to include associated damaging winds, some large hail, and a slight risk of a tornado. Once the front goes through we’ll only see our temperatures come down a big, still higher than the average. But we’ll also see an isolated shower or thunderstorm each day, mostly in the heating of the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy: Low: 66

Tuesday: Partly cloudy: High 88

Wednesday: Afternoon & evening storms: High 83

Thursday: Scattered storms: High 82

