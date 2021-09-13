Mary “Louise” Bartos, 96, of Stonewood passed away peacefully on September 13, 2021 at the United Hospital Center. She was born in Clarksburg on June 9, 1925, a daughter of the late Nick and Genny Rotundo Mustachio. She was married to John “Jack” Bartos on July 3, 1948, who preceded her in death on April 1, 1985. Surviving are three children, Elaina Bramble and her husband Charles of Bridgeport, John Bartos and his wife Darlene of Stonewood and Debra Baldwin and her husband Arnold of Hurricane; six grandchildren, Samuel Westfall and his wife Kendra of Bridgeport, Joe Bartos of Frederick, MD, Brandon Bartos and his wife Jennifer of Tacoma, WA, David Baldwin and his wife Melissa of Hurricane, Kevin Baldwin of Hurricane, and Mystee Ansari and her husband Rod of Martinsburg; 12 great grandchildren, Aaron and Brice Westfall, Aaron Walton, Ashley Aragona (Nick), Carlie Bartos, Channing and Reed Baldwin, Zaden Baldwin, Eloise, Jake and Ophelia Bartos and Zakk Ansari; three sisters, Rose Weaver, Pauline Anania and Josephine (Bill) Puhak; and several nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by four siblings, Lena Allawat, Micheal, Vincenzio and Salvatore Mustachio. Mary was a 1943 graduate of Roosevelt Wilson High School and was employed at Anchor Hocking Glass Factory. Lou, as she was called by her family, was a member of Saint Bridget’s Church, which later became Our Lady of Perpetual Help, and was an active member of the Ladies Club and the Mary & Martha Ministry. One of her greatest joys was preparing the meals for the funeral dinners held there. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Thursday, September 16, 2021 from 2:00 to 8:00 pm, where a prayer vigil will be held at 7:30 pm to conclude the visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 8092 Third Street, Stonewood, WV on Friday, September 17, 2021 at 10:00 am. Interment will follow in the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Due to Covid-19, the family requests that all who plan to attend wear protective face coverings or CDC-approved masks. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Mary & Martha Ministry at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic church. Special thanks for her special caregiver, Charlotte Faultineer, for all the kindness and care she bestowed upon her. Also special thanks to Dr. Lauren Beck, the staff of 4 North at UHC and Amedisys. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.