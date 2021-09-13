Advertisement

Monongalia County Technical Education Center holds annual car show

10th annual car show
10th annual car show(Madeline Edwards)
By Madeline Edwards
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) -Monongalia County Technical Education Center held their 10th Annual Car Show.

The car show was held to raise money for the technical center students to participate in different career based competitions.

They had 72 people register for the event that brought people in from Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Principal of Monongalia Technical Education Center, Greg Dausch that he was pleased with the participation from the technical school students.

“An awful lot of students that came out today to support this event by helping us set up. They’re going to help us tear down,” Dausch said.

He added they were glad to have the event after a year off due to COVID-19.

