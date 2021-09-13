Preston County Schools moving to remote learning

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Preston County Schools will be closing schools and moving to temporary remote learning beginning Tuesday, school officials said.

PCS Superintendent Stephen Wotring made the announcement Monday afternoon.

Students will return to school on Monday, September 27th, Wotring said.

All sports and extra-curricular activities are cancelled.

Wotring says teachers will spend Tuesday and Wednesday preparing for full remote learning which begins on Thursday, September 16th.

He says students may have paper assignments to complete or will have online assignments on Tuesday and Wednesday, and should continue to login to Seesaw and Schoology to check for assignments.

