Fire destroys Summit Park garage, damages mobile home

SUMMIT PARK W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County garage was destroyed and a mobile home were damaged Sunday evening after a structure fire.

The fire on Beechnut Street in Summit Park was reported around 7:20 pm.

Harrison county emergency officials tell 5 news when multiple agencies arrived on scene, the structures were engulfed in flames.

Officials say the garage is a total loss.

Summit Park FD, Stonewood FD, Spelter FD, Reynoldsville FD and Mount Claire FD responded to the fire along with Harrison county EMS and the Harrison County Sheriffs office.

