Advertisement

Fire destroys Summit Park garage, damages mobile home

Structure Fire in Summit Park area
(monkey Business images)
By Angela Salvatore and WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 2:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMIT PARK W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County garage was destroyed and a mobile home were damaged Sunday evening after a structure fire.

The fire on Beechnut Street in Summit Park was reported around 7:20 pm.

Harrison county emergency officials tell 5 news when multiple agencies arrived on scene, the structures were engulfed in flames.

Officials say the garage is a total loss.

Summit Park FD, Stonewood FD, Spelter FD, Reynoldsville FD and Mount Claire FD responded to the fire along with Harrison county EMS and the Harrison County Sheriffs office.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Jim Justice holds a press conference Monday updating the status of the COVID-19 pandemic...
Gov. Justice: Biden vaccine mandate ‘is wrong’
Three vehicle accident sends one person to UHC
Three vehicle accident in Nutter Fort
WV Coronavirus
WV COVID-19 hospitalizations reach record high
FILE - This frame grab from video shows al-Qaida's leader Ayman al-Zawahri at an unknown...
Al-Qaida chief appears in video marking 9/11 anniversary
WV Politicians react to new mandates
Local politicians attend anti-vaccine requirement rally in Bridgeport

Latest News

City of Tyler flushes fire hydrants
Davis and Elkins planned water outage
Cooler air pushes into the FOX19 NOW viewing area for an extended stay.
2021 Leaf Peeper Festival Canceled
wonder bubble
North Central Weekly View: Wonder Bubble puts a twist on lemonade
10th annual car show
Monongalia County Technical Education Center holds annual car show