Bridgeport sets date for Trick or Treating

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport City Council announced Trick or Treating in the city would be held on October 30.

Council said they were following suit with the City of Clarksburg by choosing the same day.

Kids were able to Trick or Treat in the city from 6:00 - 7:30 p.m.

Council reminded drivers to use their headlights that evening to stay safe.

