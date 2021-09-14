Capito announces fall 2021 Academy Days

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) announced she will host four Academy Days this fall for West Virginia students interested in learning more about admissions to the U.S. Service Academies and ROTC scholarships.

During each event, admissions representatives from the following U.S. Service Academies will be on site to answer questions: Air Force, Coast Guard, Military (Army), and Naval Academies, while information will also be available from the Merchant Marine Academy. Additionally, admissions representatives from local ROTC scholarship programs will be available to discuss program details with prospective students and their families.

Senator Capito called it one of her most important responsibilities to help nominate young men and women for admissions to our country’s service academies, also saying, “My Academy Days are a great opportunity for young West Virginians to explore the possibility of attending our nation’s most prestigious academic institutions. I am proud to host these events throughout West Virginia for our future leaders of America and hope students will attend to find out more about the tremendous opportunities our U.S. Service Academies can offer.”

Senator Capito’s Academy Days are scheduled for the following dates:

Charleston Area

Date: Saturday, September 18, 2021

Time: 2:00 – 4:00 p.m.

Location: South Charleston High School

Address: 1 Eagle Way, South Charleston

Southern West Virginia

Date: Sunday, September 19, 2021

Time: 2:00 – 4:00 p.m.

Location: Woodrow Wilson High School

Address: 400 Stanaford Road, Beckley

Eastern Panhandle

Date: Saturday, September 25, 2021

Time: 2:00 – 4:00 p.m.

Location: Jefferson High School

Address: 4141 Flowing Springs Road, Shenandoah Junction

Northern West Virginia

Date: Sunday, September 26, 2021

Time: 2:00 – 4:00 p.m.

Location: Bridgeport High School

Address: 515 Johnson Ave., Bridgeport