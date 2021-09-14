Advertisement

City of Phillipi to undertake the biggest paving project in city history

Paving project to last through the week in Phillipi
Project to preserve area bridges starts Monday
Project to preserve area bridges starts Monday(Julia Hansen | Copyright: <a href='https://www.123rf.com/profile_jhans'>jhans</a>)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 2:45 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILLIPI, W.Va (WDTV) - The city of Phillipi is undergoing a massive infrastructure project.

They announced on Monday that they will be working on the largest paving project in the cities history.

Paving started Monday and will continue until Friday, weather permitting.

The roads that will be impacted by paving are Blackwater Lane, Allegheny Lane, Tygart Drive, Woodsboro Drive, Ann Street, Delaney Street, First Street, Sycamore Street, Museum Street, Mason Street, Gibbs Lane, Wolfe Street, as well as portions of High Street, Maplebrook Lane, Elm Drive, and Sycamore to Beech Avenue.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Jim Justice holds a press conference Monday updating the status of the COVID-19 pandemic...
‘A bunch of those will die’: WV COVID hospitalizations hit all-time high
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
Schools prepare to reopen in the Ozarks.
Preston County Schools moving to remote learning
Cooler air pushes into the FOX19 NOW viewing area for an extended stay.
2021 Leaf Peeper Festival Canceled
Fire destroys Summit Park garage, damages mobile home

Latest News

This Feb. 19, 2013, file photo shows OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in...
National drug take back day is coming soon
Bridgeport sets date for Trick or Treating
Shinnston cameras to downtown
Shinnston City Council is one step closer to having cameras downtown
U.S. Senator Shelly Moore Capito greets service members
Capito announces fall 2021 Academy Days