City of Phillipi to undertake the biggest paving project in city history

PHILLIPI, W.Va (WDTV) - The city of Phillipi is undergoing a massive infrastructure project.

They announced on Monday that they will be working on the largest paving project in the cities history.

Paving started Monday and will continue until Friday, weather permitting.

The roads that will be impacted by paving are Blackwater Lane, Allegheny Lane, Tygart Drive, Woodsboro Drive, Ann Street, Delaney Street, First Street, Sycamore Street, Museum Street, Mason Street, Gibbs Lane, Wolfe Street, as well as portions of High Street, Maplebrook Lane, Elm Drive, and Sycamore to Beech Avenue.

