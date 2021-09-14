Dennis Melvin Workman, 70, of Fairmont, passed away on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Morgantown. He was born August 20, 1951, in Sylvester, WV; the son of the late Rev. James C. Workman and Elizabeth C. (Dillon) Workman. Dennis was a 1971 graduate of Sherman High School. He retired after 38 ½ years from Industrial Resources. Dennis was a member of Zion Assembly Church of God in Idamay. He enjoyed playing softball at Windmill Park, hunting and fishing. Dennis is survived by his wife of 48 years, Shelia J. (Deem) Workman of Fairmont; his daughter, Beth Ann Workman of Fairmont; his son, Dennis A. Workman and his wife, Marsha J. Barr of Bridgeport; his grandson, Aaron Lynx Workman; his brother, Teddy Workman and his wife, Linda of Sylvester; his sisters, Linda Pettry and her husband, Sidney of Naoma, Teresa Jones and her husband, John of Naoma; his sisters-in-law, Deanna Hartley, Janet Duckworth and her husband, Terry, and Mary Lou Workman; his brother-in-law, James Derrick; and his dog, Chester; several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Dennis was preceded in death by his brother, James Edward Workman; his sister, Sandra Derrick; and his sister-in-law, Patricia Digman. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Thursday from 1:00 – 8:00 p.m., and on Friday, September 17, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 p.m., at the funeral home, with Deacon Dave Ashley, officiating. Interment will follow at Grandview Memorial Gardens. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com

