Drugs reportedly found in bag with ‘#NOT DRUGS’ written on it

A woman was arrested after officers reported finding fentanyl in a bag that said “#NOT DRUGS” during a traffic stop.
MEGAN JONES - WVRJCFA
MEGAN JONES - WVRJCFA
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman was arrested Monday after officers reported finding fentanyl in a bag that said “#NOT DRUGS” during a traffic stop in May.

Harrison County deputies wrote in court documents they stopped a car that had been reported stolen near the Dollar General on Philippi Pike in Clarksburg.

Deputies wrote that suspected meth was found in the pocket of the driver, identified as Anthony Rose.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies reportedly found a small amount of a substance in a tie-dye zip bag with the words “#NOT DRUGS” and “HUGS NOT DRUGS” written on the front.

Rose told officers his passenger, identified as Megan Jones, was supposed to be splitting the substance between him and another man, but that he didn’t think what she gave him was actually drugs, according to court documents.

Deputies wrote that Rose later “became obviously impaired by an illegal substance,” and told them “maybe that (expletive) she gave me wasn’t fake.”

Rose was taken to a local hospital and jail the day of the stop. Jones was arrested Monday after a forensic lab confirmed the substance found in the bag was fentanyl.

